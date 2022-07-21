Advertisement

Dead shark found washed up on New York beach

Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.
Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.(Quogue Village Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUOGUE VILLAGE, N.Y. (Gray News) – A dead shark was found on a New York beach Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Quogue Village Police Department responded to a call from an area resident regarding the dead shark on the Ocean Beaches.

Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.

The shark was washed back out to sea before officials could secure it.

The South Fork Natural History Museum Shark Research and Education Program is working with police to monitor the situation.

Officials are warning swimmers and boaters in the area to be aware that the dead shark could still be nearby. If the shark is spotted, Quogue Village police ask you to call them at 631-653-4791.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Becca Kahn
Plainview woman remembered after fatal motorcycle crash
The state of downtown Rochester businesses
The state of downtown Rochester businesses
Police lights
Police respond to series of fights in SE Rochester, three arrested
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato

Latest News

RAGBRAI
Cyclists gear up for 2022 RAGBRAI
Rochester mobile home fire
Rochester mobile home damaged in fire
Massachusetts resident Kevin Miller won $25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life lottery...
Lifetime payments: Man wins lottery for 2nd time, gets annual check for life
Cyclists gear up for 2022 RAGBRAI - Darian Leddy Reports
Cyclists gear up for 2022 RAGBRAI - Darian Leddy Reports
Biden meets virtually with his economic team a day after testing positive for COVID-19. (POOL,...
Biden’s COVID symptoms improve; White House says he’s staying busy