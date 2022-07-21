Coyote Creek to hold first Outdoors Sports Show

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Coyote Creek Outdoors is hosting its first Coyote Creek Outdoors Sports Show on Saturday, August 6.

According to the announcement, the outdoor event is in conjunction with its Customer Appreciation Days as well as hosting the Coyote Creek Calling Classic, a Duck and Goose Calling Competition.

The calling contest will attract the best callers in the world to compete for thousands of dollars in cash and prizes.

It will also feature the Coyote Creek 3D Classic, a 3D Archery shoot. The Coyote Creek 3D classic is one of the largest paying 3D shoots in the Midwest.

There will also be Flu Flu Shoot, Pope & Young Official Measurers, Wild Acres Kennels, Vortex Optics, Winchester Ammunition, Federal Ammunition, The Outdoor Group and food trucks on site.

Coyote Creek expects the show to attract close to 1,000 people and will be the premier outdoor expo in southeast Minnesota for not only this year; but years to come every first Saturday in August.

Public figures Pat and Nicole from Driven TV; Driven with Pat and Nicole will be at the show all day.

The full schedule of the weekend can be found below:

Coyote Creek Outdoors (Coyote Creek)

The calling classic information can be found below:

Coyote Creek Outdoors (Coyote Creek)

