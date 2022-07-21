Community raises funds for woman in need of kidney

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday night at Big Bob’s there was a silent auction from 5 to 8 p.m. and all the proceeds is going toward Peggy Larson’s medical care.

Peggy is in stage five kidney failure for one and in renal failure in the other. So, her family is now asking for help. The silent auction was brought together by local businesses.

Big Bob’s was originally owned by Peggy and her husband.

There is also a Go Fund Me raising money for her, to donate click here. Peggy is still in need of a donor, her blood type is A+.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.