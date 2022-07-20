A windy and warm Wednesday; temps will remain seasonably warm, but with increasing rain chances as we approach the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our spell of warm, mid-summer weather continues today, but with a little less humidity in the air. A cold front swept through the Upper Mississippi Valley Tuesday evening, sparking a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the area before it moved toward the Great Lakes. In the wake of that front, we’ll have abundant sunshine throughout our Wednesday with a gusty northwest breeze that will reach 30 miles per hour at times, drawing in drier, less humid air from the Plains. Winds will slowly subside this evening with temperatures falling through the upper 70s until after sunset when they drop quickly toward the mid-60s.

We'll have gusty sunshine today with high temperatures in the mid-80s. (KTTC)

We'll have increasing sunshine today with gusty northwest winds and high temps will be in the 80s. (KTTC)

Thursday is looking warm, but pleasant with abundant sunshine across the entire region under an area of high pressure that will be gliding toward the Great Lakes. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a slight northwest breeze that will reach 15 to 20 miles per hour at times.

Dew point temps will be more comfortable over the next day or two before heavy humidity returns on Saturday to prime the atmosphere for rain chances. (KTTC)

Warm, slightly more humid air will begin to work its way in our direction as a storm system approach for the early part of the weekend. We’ll have a few isolated showers and thunderstorms on Friday morning with more widespread thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. There is a chance that a couple of those thunderstorms may become strong to severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the primary concerns. Right now, our entire area is at level one of five for severe weather potential in the latest Storm Prediction Center outlook.

A few late afternoon and evening thunderstorms may become strong to severe on Friday. (KTTC)

Rochester is officially more than an inch below normal for the month of July. (KTTC)

Scattered thunderstorms will develop ahead of the approaching storm system and cold front on Saturday. Expect occasional sunshine during the day with high temperatures in the low 80s and a light south wind.

Sunday is looking slightly less humid and a bit cooler behind the cold front with high temperatures right around 80 degrees and light north winds.

The only rain chance for next week looks to develop on Tuesday afternoon and evening. The rest of the days look bright and sunny with high temperatures generally in the seasonably warm low 80s.

Expect high temps in the mid-80s during the workweek with low 80s for the weekend and all of next week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.