Advertisement

Officers rescue baby turtles that hatched on the beach and wandered into a restaurant

Caption
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (Gray News) – Officers with the Key West Police Department responded to a unique call Monday night.

Several tiny sea turtles had made their way into a restaurant, the police department posted on Facebook.

The baby turtles hatched on the beach near the Pier House Resort and Spa.

Instead of heading to the water, they began trekking across the wooden deck and into the closed restaurant.

A restaurant employee and officers carried the baby turtles to the beach in an ice bucket and safely redirected them into the ocean.

Although turtle nesting and hatchling usually happens in the middle of the night, wildlife officials said their routines can be disrupted during the busy beach season.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild Bill's
Community reacts to Wild Bill’s closing
police lights
39-year-old woman found dead at Cook Park
The state of downtown Rochester businesses
The state of downtown Rochester businesses
Riverfront plan
City council approves riverfront plan for downtown Rochester
Police lights
Police respond to series of fights in SE Rochester, three arrested

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
Passengers climbed out of windows after a Boston public transit train caught fire Thursday....
Passengers climb out of windows during Boston train fire
Passengers climbed out of windows after a Boston public transit train caught fire Thursday....
Passengers climb out of windows during Boston train fire
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd’s rights
estimated tax payments
Quarterly tax payments could help lessen impact of tax payments