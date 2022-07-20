Community reacts to Wild Bill’s closing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – “When they have no notice and it comes at a surprise, they go through a pretty emotional adjustment of what just happened,” said Express Employment Professionals Owner and Managing Partner Jeff Jensen.

In response to the closing of Wild Bill’s, Jensen says these kinds of situations are especially tough on the the employees.

“Maybe I don’t want to stay in the same industry that I just was unceremoniously displaced from,” Jensen said.

Jensen says today’s job market allows for these workers to bounce back quick.

“This is a strange anomaly where businesses are closing in a time that the demand for workers is so high,” Jensen said. “They have opportunities right now where a lot of local businesses are very willing to train in new skills.”

One of those local businesses may be right down the street.

“To see another business close, especially one that’s been in town for so long, it’s not a good feeling,” said Jersey Jo’s Co-Owner Jessica Phillips.

Jersey Jo’s is a cheesesteak joint mere blocks from Wild Bill’s, and this family-run Rochester business has been looking for more workers for some time.

“This is our busy time, we have a food truck, we have several different ways of employing people, you know?” said Co-Owner Joseph Phillips.

Though they don’t have the space to hire all of them, staffing shortages have caused issues for many restaurants across the Med City.

“We’ve always had a staffing issue which we’ve tried to navigate in the time that we’ve been open, so we are here to those people who are out of work,” Phillips said.

