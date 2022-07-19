Windy with showers today; warm sunshine in the coming days with some rain this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hot and humid weather will again be the rule today as in recent days, but this time there will be strong wind gusts and a few thunderstorms in the area as a cold front approaches from the west. Expect occasional sunshine during the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning hours until noon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with south winds gusting to 30 to 35 miles per hour at times.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible after 6:00 this evening as the cold front with this upcoming storm system moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. A couple of those evening storms may become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts as the primary concern locally. Skies will be clear after sunset and temperatures will slowly fall into the 70s with an overnight low temperature likely in the upper 60s in most spots. Winds will remain a bit gusty during the night, occasionally reaching 25 miles per hour.

Wednesday is looking sunny and warm, but not quite as humid as recent days behind the cold front that will have moved through the region in the overnight hours. We’ll have a mostly sunny sky throughout the day with northwest winds occasionally reaching 30 miles per hour and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be even less humid with high temperatures in the mid-80s and lighter northwest winds.

Sunny weather will stick around for most of Friday until a few isolated thunderstorms develop to the west and rumble into the area during the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with light southwest winds.

Humidity levels will once again ramp up in our area on Saturday, priming the atmosphere for more rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

