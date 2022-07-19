Sen. Tina Smith promotes family planning bill, asks Republicans to get on board

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (DFL-Minn) held a news conference Tuesday to promote a bill aimed in expanding federal funding for family planning.

The legislation is called Expanding Access to Family Planning Act.

Sen. Smith is backing the bill with her colleague Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash).

Their plan includes expanding funding for Title X, which was signed into law more than 50 years ago by President Richard Nixon.

It’s the only federally funded program that helps families get access to birth control and other reproductive healthcare.

Smith said she wants Republicans to get on board with it, amid an influx of people needing more family planning resources in light of new abortion bans.

“Here is the chance for Republican senators to show that they mean it,” Sen. Smith said. “That they will stand up for access to birth control. So, I ask Senate Republicans who say they are champions of family planning at women’s health to join us in supporting title ten, which as I said was signed into law by a Republican president.”

According to Smith and Murray, for the last eight years, there has been a flat funding for Title X of $286 million. Their plan would reportedly expand permanent funding for the program to $550 million.

The bill also include the following:

$50 million in mandatory funding for clinic construction, renovation, and related infrastructure enhancements for each of the next 10 fiscal years.

Reinstate regulations prohibiting discrimination of providers who deliver Title X services.

Require that pregnancy counseling include information about prenatal care and delivery, infant care, foster care, adoption, and pregnancy termination, unless a patient does not have any interest in receiving information about an option.

The senators will present the bill to the U.S. Senate on Thursday.

