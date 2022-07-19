Advertisement

Police: Indiana mall gunman fired 24 times in 15 seconds

Three people and the gunman were killed in the shooting. (CNN, WTHR, WISH, KABB, WOAI, TWITTER, @GREGGDOYELSTAR, NEW YORK TIMES, @BL1NGX, LOCAL NEWS X, TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man who shot five people in a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, fired 24 times within 15 seconds before he was shot and killed by an armed bystander, authorities said Tuesday.

Preliminary autopsy results show gunman Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood was shot eight times, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

None of the gunshot wounds was self-inflicted, the coroner’s office said.

Also, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison issued a statement Tuesday saying surveillance video showed Sapirman was shot within 15 seconds of opening fire, not within two minutes as the chief had said at a news conference on Monday.

Ison blamed the timing error on misreading his notes during the news conference.

Sapirman continued shooting people at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood.

Dicken was shopping with his girlfriend at the time, Ison has said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.”

The Johnson County and Marion County coroners’ offices identified the slain victims as a married Indianapolis couple — Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37 — and Victor Gomez, 30, also of Indianapolis.

A woman shot in the leg and a 12-year-old girl who was hit by shrapnel to her back were wounded in the attack, police have said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild Bill's
Community reacts to Wild Bill’s closing
police lights
39-year-old woman found dead at Cook Park
The state of downtown Rochester businesses
The state of downtown Rochester businesses
Riverfront plan
City council approves riverfront plan for downtown Rochester
Police lights
Police respond to series of fights in SE Rochester, three arrested

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
Passengers climbed out of windows after a Boston public transit train caught fire Thursday....
Passengers climb out of windows during Boston train fire
Passengers climbed out of windows after a Boston public transit train caught fire Thursday....
Passengers climb out of windows during Boston train fire
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd’s rights
estimated tax payments
Quarterly tax payments could help lessen impact of tax payments