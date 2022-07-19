Local Christian camp hosts camp for families with autism

NEAR STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch (ISCR) is a busy place to be this week as the organization hosts a summer camp for people with autism.

It’s known as the Fun in the Sun Family Autism Camp.

ISCR has been putting on the Fun in the Sun Family Autism Camp for several years now and attracts families from here at home and out of state.

This is one of two camps the ranch is offering this summer, with fun learning and family experiences that maybe haven’t been done before like ziplining, laser tag, STEM-related activities and much more.

Kids ziplining (KTTC)

The camp is completely accessible and inclusive, so every activity can be adapted to everyone’s development, taking into consideration physical and cognitive levels.

“What’s magical about this camp is that we provide experiences that families never thought they would do together,” ISCR Program Director Matthew Van Dixon said. “For instance ziplining: to see a child go down the zipline where parents say, ‘well they won’t even talk to anybody, go outside without somebody to support them, and here they are going down a zipline for the first time,’ it’s pretty magical to see them come out of their shell.”

Parents say they keep coming back because it feels more like family than just a camp.

“We keep coming back because it’s family to us,” parent Misti Hemann said. “I like coming out here and everybody’s the same, everyone’s got the same type of issues, you don’t get looked at funny when you’re out in public.”

“You know they can go down the zipline, and do some of the activities they’ve done for years but they always learn something new from it and I think that’s the great thing we see then reach a milestone that we never thought they could do,” parent Trish Mosser said.

Van Dixon says interest in the camp continues to grow each year, and he hopes to continue to provide additional camps in the future.

