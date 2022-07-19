Less humid Wednesday; Rain chances return this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After muggy conditions the past several days, lower dew points are likely Wednesday with the passing cold front.

Future dew points (KTTC)

A cold front will move through late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning which will drop dew points nicely through Wednesday morning. Dew points will fall from the upper 60s and lower 70s to the 50s early Wednesday. Dew points will climb back into the 60s before days end Wednesday.

Dew point scale (KTTC)

Dew points Wednesday afternoon will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. They should be pretty steady in the lower 60s Thursday through Saturday before falling into the upper 50s on Sunday. This is good news considering our dew points have been in the lower 70s the past two days.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

Dry conditions should settle in through the rest of the workweek. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible this upcoming weekend. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible through the day on Saturday. Right now, the best chance of rain looks to be Saturday evening into Sunday morning. More isolated showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will return to the upper 80s and even the lower 90s Thursday and Friday this week. Heat index values could jump into the lower and middle 90s those two days. Highs this weekend will be around seasonal average in the lower 80s with chances of rain on Saturday. Highs early next week will be in the middle and lower 80s with that chance of rain on Tuesday.

