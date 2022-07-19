City council approves riverfront plan for downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester City council approved a new plan for the downtown riverfront on Monday night at the city council meeting. The plan has been in the works for nearly a year.

The project includes developing the old Legends building, the second street parking ramp and the parking lot in between the two on the west side. On the east side, the project includes the park and other green space.

“We want to get people out on the site and begin to think about that site differently as opposed to not just a parking lot but as a real special place in the downtown core,” Riverfront Small Area Plan master planner David Gamble said.

“The enthusiasm that we heard of the city council last night is reflective of the sense that this really does respond to the community’s wishes,” Destination Medical Center executive director Patrick Seeb said.

There are a variety of different ideas for the project including adding an indoor food court, a garden and a canoe and kayak access point.

“The kinds of things that draw people into the city,” Seeb said.

The goal of the project is to reconcile the community with the Zumbro River, a relationship that’s been difficult with the flood walls that were installed in the 1972 flood control project.

“You still have flood protection, but the river is much more accessible,” Seeb said.

“People are returning back to the ways that are more productive and actually generate activity and create a destination again,” Gamble said.

Project planners say there will be an equal amount of private development such as housing and businesses and open space like parks.

“You have land that’s beautiful, an attractive location, but it’s surface parking,” Seeb said.

While the crew is looking forward to adding new buildings and spaces, they are also looking to preserve some of the historical aspects of what’s already there.

“We want to hold on to the past, the history of Rochester while building onto and building the future,” Seeb said.

“I wouldn’t rush to demolish things,” Gamble said.

Project planners do acknowledge that there have been plans with this area in the past that have fallen through, but they are confident the new plan will pan out.

