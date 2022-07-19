Amid high inflation, Rochester pushes forward with budget estimates

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms gave a preview of the 2023 supplemental budget Monday, which will go to funding city entities like public works, law enforcement and the fire department.

“We’re looking at about $105 million for the general fund,” Zelms said.

According to city estimates, the tax levy is set to increase in 2023 by nearly 7% year-over-year. However, the general fund is supposed to go up by a smaller margin than from years past, which Zelms says should be seen as a positive.

“With that, that’s a little over a 4% increase from prior year,” said Zelms.

With rising inflation, changes may be coming. Zelms says the city has two main ways it can address inflation in its budget.

The first: their tax levy budget is already adjusted for natural gas and fuel inflation.

“The main areas that we focused on were natural gas and fuel,” Zelms said.

While the second is focused on their Capital Improvements Plan, or CIP.

“As inflation occurs, we have different ways of financing, and sometimes, projects just like for the private sector, will see significant increases,” Zelms said.

City Councilman Patrick Keane says rising inflation this year, won’t have much of an impact on next year’s supplemental budget.

“Most of our spending on the 2023 supplemental budget is on salaries,” Keane said.

Saying that businesses will be impacted by inflation far greater than city spending in the near future.

“There’s been projects we’ve paused because we’re not getting good enough bids, and inflation will hurt that, but right now, from a city spending perspective, we don’t have the near-term risk that some other businesses do have,” Keane said.

