39-year-old woman found dead at Cook Park

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The body of a 39-year-old woman was found Sunday at Cook Park in Rochester.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), officers responded to a medical call and possible overdose at the park at 7:28 p.m.

The woman went to the restroom and after she didn’t return for a while, her male friend went to check on her. When he found her, he noticed she wasn’t breathing and called 911.

The man administered CPR until first responders arrived.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to the woman.

A map of Cook Park can be seen below:

Cook Park
Cook Park(KTTC)

The incident is under investigation.

Amid high inflation, Rochester pushes forward with budget estimates
