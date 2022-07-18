Advertisement

Woman airlifted after being thrown from horse in Pleasant Grove Township

Sheriff's Deputies warn of loose bison
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PLEASANT GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – A woman was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys after she was thrown from a horse Saturday.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 8:20 p.m. on state land in Pleasant Grove Township near Maple Valley Golf and Country Club.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office said a 42-year-old woman from Rochester fell off her horse and then was kicked by the horse.

Because of the area she was riding in, it took over an hour for help to get to her.

When officials arrived the woman was in and out of consciousness.

The Stewartville Fire Department assisted in getting the woman across the Root River and then to a place where she could be airlifted by Gunderson Air Medical helicopter to Mayo Clinic St. Marys.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said there is no word on the woman’s condition.

