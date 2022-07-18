Advertisement

Wild Bill’s in Rochester closed for good

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The popular sports saloon announced it has closed its doors for good Monday.

According to Wild Bill’s Sports Saloon’s Facebook page, it is already closed.

The reason for its closure is unknown at this time.

“To all our valued Wild Bill’s customers and friends. We regret to inform you that we are closing our doors for good. Thank you for your years of support! We will miss you all,” the Facebook post said.

