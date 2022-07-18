Spring Valley unveils Spring Creek Mural project

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – Through a Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) Paint the Town Grant and community support, Spring Valley was able to unveil its new Spring Creek Mural Monday.

According to Spring Valley EDA, the mural is located at S&S Bait Shop at 104 East Main Street in Spring Valley.

“SMIF’s Paint the Town Grant is awarded to communities of less than 10,000 residents for projects that, among other things, will have a positive visual impact on the community. The project must involve volunteer participation for at least 50% of the work,” Economic Development Authority Director Chris Hahn said. “We were incredibly fortunate to have support from the Spring Valley Area Community Foundation, the Osterud-Winter Foundation, Spring Valley Public Library, Kiwanis Club, our local Ace Hardware, S&S Bait Shop, and all of the community members who donated their time, energy and talents on this project.”

The mural is an 8′ x 16′ painting designed by local artist Andrea Hindt and will be displayed on the side of the S&S Bait Shop. It is visible to people crossing Spring Creek into Spring Valley’s Historic Downtown from the east.

It will depict elements of Spring Valley’s history, and share part of the story of what makes Spring Valley a unique, vibrant rural community.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.