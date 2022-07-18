Police looking for wanted man in Blue Earth County

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 40-year-old Jacob John Friedrichs.

According to Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Friedrichs has a controlled substance warrant in Blue Earth County, a theft warrant in Winnebago County, Iowa and is also a suspect in other crimes in and around Blue Earth County.

Investigators have received information that Friedrichs may be in possession of a firearm. He also has a history of fleeing in vehicles and on foot.

The Sheriff’s Office would also like to remind the public that harboring or assisting someone to avoid arrest is a crime defined under MN statute 609.495.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Jacob Friedrich’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.