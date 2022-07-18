Advertisement

Police looking for wanted man in Blue Earth County

Jacob Friedrichs
Jacob Friedrichs(Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 40-year-old Jacob John Friedrichs.

According to Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Friedrichs has a controlled substance warrant in Blue Earth County, a theft warrant in Winnebago County, Iowa and is also a suspect in other crimes in and around Blue Earth County.

Investigators have received information that Friedrichs may be in possession of a firearm. He also has a history of fleeing in vehicles and on foot.

The Sheriff’s Office would also like to remind the public that harboring or assisting someone to avoid arrest is a crime defined under MN statute 609.495.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Jacob Friedrich’s arrest.

