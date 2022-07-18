Advertisement

Plainview woman dead after motorcycle crash

Map of crash.
Map of crash.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEAR HAMMOND, Minn. (KTTC) – A Plainview woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County over the weekend.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on 350th Avenue just north of Hammond.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcyclist swerved to miss a deer on the road.

The passenger on the motorcycle, Rebecca Kahn, 40, of Plainview, died at the scene.

The rider, Brock Kahn, 44, also from Plainview, was taken to Mayo Clinic with minor injuries.

