New pharmacy opens in Pine Island

Pine Island, Minn. (KTTC) – A pharmacy is now open and ready to serve Pine Island and surrounding communities.

The Olmsted Medical Center Pine Island Pharmacy opened its doors for the first time Monday.

The pharmacy is located just inside the Pine Island OMC branch clinic.

Olmsted Medical Center Pine Island Pharmacy (KTTC)

The space was previously home to Hy-Vee Pharmacy, which closed at the end of 2021, leaving the rural community without a local pharmacy for more than six months.

OMC says it’s important to keep health care in rural communities and the community is excited.

“So it’s our second go-around of opening a pharmacy in a rural community,” OMC Retail Pharmacy Service Manager Chris Dornack said. “Chatfield being the first and so far the experience has been exactly the same. We’ve already had three or four people come in here the first hour of the day and just let us know how excited they are to have their pharmacy back and we’re super excited to be here and serve those people.”

The pharmacy will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

