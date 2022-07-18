Advertisement

New pharmacy opens in Pine Island

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pine Island, Minn. (KTTC) – A pharmacy is now open and ready to serve Pine Island and surrounding communities.

The Olmsted Medical Center Pine Island Pharmacy opened its doors for the first time Monday.

The pharmacy is located just inside the Pine Island OMC branch clinic.

Olmsted Medical Center Pine Island Pharmacy
Olmsted Medical Center Pine Island Pharmacy(KTTC)

The space was previously home to Hy-Vee Pharmacy, which closed at the end of 2021, leaving the rural community without a local pharmacy for more than six months.

OMC says it’s important to keep health care in rural communities and the community is excited.

“So it’s our second go-around of opening a pharmacy in a rural community,” OMC Retail Pharmacy Service Manager Chris Dornack said. “Chatfield being the first and so far the experience has been exactly the same. We’ve already had three or four people come in here the first hour of the day and just let us know how excited they are to have their pharmacy back and we’re super excited to be here and serve those people.”

The pharmacy will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild Bill's
Wild Bill’s in Rochester closed for good
Map of crash.
Plainview woman dead after motorcycle crash
THC gummies from CBD Centers
Minnesota cities await guidance for THC sales
Sheriff's Deputies warn of loose bison
Woman airlifted after being thrown from horse in Pleasant Grove Township
Police say 28-year-old Hakeem Waheed Muhammad collided with a car that had five passengers...
Girl, 6, killed when police chase ends in crash

Latest News

Kids ziplining
Local Christian camp hosts camp for families with autism
Parts of Highway 14 will be closed starting next week.
Hwy 14 median closure happening next week, businesses react
The Olmsted Medical Center Pine Island Pharmacy opened it’s doors for the first time Monday.
New Pharmacy opens in Pine Island
Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch is a busy place to be this week as the organization hosts a...
Fun in the Sun Family Autism Camp