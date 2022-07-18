New brewery pass supports dogs, local breweries

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new campaign just launched that allows people to support local breweries and animals at the same time.

Sidewalk Dog is a company based out of the Twin Cities. It serves as a guide to help people find dog-friendly events and businesses so they can take their furry best friends with them.

Sidewalk Dog just launched its 2022-2023 Sidewalk Dog Minneapolis-St Paul Dog- Friendly Brewery Pass.

For $30, people can visit 33 breweries and sample 47 free beers. For people who don’t drink, there are also non-alcoholic options available.

New this year, 14 breweries are outside of the metro area, including PawPrint Brewery in Chatfield and Imminent Brewing in Northfield.

The pass benefits American Humane Society, with 5% of sales going to the organization. A free bag of dog treats also comes with each purchase.

“The breweries understand that beer and dogs go together,” Sidewalk Dog CEO and Founder Ali Jarvis said. “It just sort of happened naturally, organically. And they know that people who are able to bring their dogs tend to stay longer, order more and be more loyal customers.”

Jarvis said that people should keep some etiquette in mind when taking dogs to breweries or other public places.

She said to make sure to know how a dog will behave before heading out. She said if someone suspects their dog may not like going out to a public place like a brewery, then it’s probably best to keep them at home.

“Know thy dog,” Jarvis said. “Make sure the experience is good for you, your dog and other people. Make sure your dog would be calm and not bother other people. Keep your dog on a short leash and be ready to leave at any moment, if needed.”

She also said to make sure to explore other items the brewery has to offer.

“We like to say tip like a mother-pupper,” she said. “Try to stay a while, don’t just get your free beer and leave, and make sure you tip as if you bought the beer. We want to make sure we are supporting these breweries.”

