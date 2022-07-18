Kayakers rescued on the Upper Iowa River

UPPER IOWA RIVER, Minn. (KTTC) – Four kayakers were rescued off the Upper Iowa River Saturday after being stranded.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, it responded to a report of stranded kayakers on the Upper Iowa River somewhere north of Kendallville around 12 p.m.

The kayakers were two adults and two children.

The Decorah Fire Department boat was able to locate and rescue the kayakers on a small island in the river.

The kayakers were visiting from Homestead and North Liberty, Iowa area.

Decorah Fire Department, Harmony Fire Department and Iowa DNR assisted the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

