Power restored in Chatfield and Elmira Township

POWER OUTAGE
POWER OUTAGE(KBTX)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
UPDATE: According to the People’s Energy Cooperative, a turkey vulture got into a sub station and hit two power lines at the same time with its wings, causing the outage.

The outages happened at 9: 10 a.m. and all power was restored by 10 a.m.

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – There are reports of a power outage in Chatfield and Elmira Township.

According to the People’s Energy Cooperative Outage Map, there are 660 customers without power in Chatfield and 544 customers without power in Elmira Township as of 9:45 a.m. Monday.

The reason for the power outages is unknown.

Find the power outage map here.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

