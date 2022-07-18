Hot and steamy today; a slight cool down is ahead later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week with some hot and humid sunshine in the region as a tropical air mass builds northward into the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day with temperatures soaring into the low 90s by this afternoon. As dew point temperatures reach the low 70s, heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s across the area making this most likely the hottest day of the week.

Heat indices will be in the 90s this afternoon. (KTTC)

We'll have plenty of sunshine today with high temps in the low 90s. (KTTC)

Temperatures will hover in the 80s this evening before cooling down to the low 70s overnight with light winds.

As a cold front approaches from the northwest, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the area in the early to mid-morning hours. After a midday lull in the activity, there will be another chance for a few sparse, isolated thunderstorms in the mid and late afternoon hours. Right now, there’s a level one out of five threat for severe weather Tuesday for a big part of our area. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern in some of the strongest storms tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with gusty south winds that will reach 35 miles per hour from time to time.

There will be chances for isolated thunderstorms in the morning and again in the late afternoon on Tuesday. (KTTC)

A few thunderstorms may become strong to severe in the morning and again in the late afternoon on Tuesday. (KTTC)

Wednesday is looking sunny and warm, but slightly less humid behind the cold front. We’ll have abundant sunshine with high temperatures in the mid-80s and a gusty northwest wind that will occasionally reach 30 miles per hour.

Winds will be lighter on Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible by Friday evening, but the bulk of the day looks fairly tranquil.

There will be chances of isolated thunderstorms for a couple of days this week. the bext chance for rain will be Saturday. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms on Saturday, especially in the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s.

Sunday is looking bright and quiet with sunshine and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

We'll have 90s to start the week with high temps in the 80s for the bulk of the next week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.