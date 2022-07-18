Hot and muggy weather all week long

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hot and humid conditions will continue through the upcoming weekend. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index values reaching into the middle 90s at times.

Tuesday forecast (KTTC)

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible early in the morning and again after sunset on Tuesday. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-20 with gusts reaching near 30 at times.

Isolated to scattered storms (KTTC)

Areas along and to the west of the Mississippi River will have the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning and again after sunset. Scattered storms, which could be strong Tuesday, will be in areas of dark green. That’s mainly in central and northern Wisconsin.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts aren’t expected to be too impressive this week. Current model guidance places around 0-0.10″ across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

