Heat indices in the 90s today; a gradual cool down is ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week with some hot and humid sunshine in the region as a tropical air mass builds northward into the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day with temperatures soaring into the low 90s by this afternoon. As dew point temperatures reach the low 70s, heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s across the area making this most likely the hottest day of the week.

We'll have high temps around 90 degrees this afternoon with heat indices in the 90s and sunny skies. (KTTC)

Temperatures will hover in the 80s this evening before cooling down to the low 70s overnight with light winds.

As a cold front approaches from the northwest, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the area in the early to mid-morning hours. After a midday lull in the activity, there will be another chance for a few sparse, isolated thunderstorms in the mid and late afternoon hours. Right now, there’s a level one out of five threat for severe weather Tuesday for a big part of our area. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern in some of the strongest storms tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with gusty south winds that will reach 35 miles per hour from time to time.

There will be a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms in the morning Tuesday with a slight chance of redeveloping storms later in the day. (KTTC)

A few strong storms will be possible on Tuesday. (KTTC)

Wednesday is looking sunny and warm, but slightly less humid behind the cold front. We’ll have abundant sunshine with high temperatures in the mid-80s and a gusty northwest wind that will occasionally reach 30 miles per hour.

Winds will be lighter on Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible by Friday evening, but the bulk of the day looks fairly tranquil.

Humidity levels will be very high to start the week with a slight drop-off expected later in the week. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms on Saturday, especially in the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s.

There will be sparse showers and thunderstorms Tuesday with a few more possible Friday evening and Saturday. (KTTC)

Sunday is looking bright and quiet with sunshine and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

We'll have high temps around 90 to start the week with a slow cool down later in the week. (KTTC)

