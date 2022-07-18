Advertisement

Heat indices in the 90s today; a gradual cool down is ahead this week

High temps will be around 90 degrees early this week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week with some hot and humid sunshine in the region as a tropical air mass builds northward into the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day with temperatures soaring into the low 90s by this afternoon. As dew point temperatures reach the low 70s, heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s across the area making this most likely the hottest day of the week.

We'll have high temps around 90 degrees this afternoon with heat indices in the 90s and sunny...
We'll have high temps around 90 degrees this afternoon with heat indices in the 90s and sunny skies.(KTTC)

Temperatures will hover in the 80s this evening before cooling down to the low 70s overnight with light winds.

As a cold front approaches from the northwest, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the area in the early to mid-morning hours. After a midday lull in the activity, there will be another chance for a few sparse, isolated thunderstorms in the mid and late afternoon hours. Right now, there’s a level one out of five threat for severe weather Tuesday for a big part of our area. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern in some of the strongest storms tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with gusty south winds that will reach 35 miles per hour from time to time.

There will be a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms in the morning Tuesday with a slight...
There will be a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms in the morning Tuesday with a slight chance of redeveloping storms later in the day.(KTTC)
A few strong storms will be possible on Tuesday.
A few strong storms will be possible on Tuesday.(KTTC)

Wednesday is looking sunny and warm, but slightly less humid behind the cold front. We’ll have abundant sunshine with high temperatures in the mid-80s and a gusty northwest wind that will occasionally reach 30 miles per hour.

Winds will be lighter on Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible by Friday evening, but the bulk of the day looks fairly tranquil.

Humidity levels will be very high to start the week with a slight drop-off expected later in...
Humidity levels will be very high to start the week with a slight drop-off expected later in the week.(KTTC)

There will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms on Saturday, especially in the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s.

There will be sparse showers and thunderstorms Tuesday with a few more possible Friday evening...
There will be sparse showers and thunderstorms Tuesday with a few more possible Friday evening and Saturday.(KTTC)

Sunday is looking bright and quiet with sunshine and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

We'll have high temps around 90 to start the week with a slow cool down later in the week.
We'll have high temps around 90 to start the week with a slow cool down later in the week.(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THC gummies from CBD Centers
Minnesota cities await guidance for THC sales
Police say 28-year-old Hakeem Waheed Muhammad collided with a car that had five passengers...
Girl, 6, killed when police chase ends in crash
Map of crash.
Plainview woman dead after motorcycle crash
Chicken feed
Eyota Days draws in hundreds of people
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died

Latest News

The full weather forecast from the second half-hour of KTTC News at Noon.
Ted's Monday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Hot and steamy today; a slight cool down is ahead later this week
The full weather forecast from the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Monday Morning Weather
Looking ahead
Temps in the 90s likely early this week