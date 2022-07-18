Advertisement

GOP candidate Michels reworks flyer to erase NRA endorsement

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels’ campaign is reworking a flyer that falsely claims he won the National Rifle Association’s endorsement
FILE - Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Michels speaks before an event Oct. 15,...
FILE - Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Michels speaks before an event Oct. 15, 2004, in Oshkosh, Wis. Business owner Tim Michels filed paperwork Friday April 22, 2022, to run in the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor, arriving late to a crowded field, but with the personal wealth to back a campaign.(MORRY GASH | AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels’ campaign is reworking a flyer that falsely claims he won the National Rifle Association’s endorsement, saying the declaration was a mistake.

Michels is locked in a three-way GOP primary with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. An NRA endorsement would be a coveted prize for any of them.

Michels' campaign sent out a flyer that landed in mailboxes Saturday that claimed the gun advocacy group had endorsed him. Scott Meyer, a Wisconsin lobbyist who has done work for the NRA, said the group hasn't endorsed anyone in the GOP primary and doesn't plan to do so.

“All this came out of the blue,” Meyer said of the flyer. “Stunned is the best word to describe it. I've never seen this before.”

Michels' campaign spokesman Chris Walker said in an email to The Associated Press that the claim was an “unintentional error” and has been immediately corrected with a new mailer that says Michels received an “AQ” grade on an NRA questionnaire about his stances on gun rights. Meyer said that grade indicates he answered the questions to the NRA's satisfaction.

“Our direct mail shouldn't have indicated that rating was an ‘endorsement,' and subsequent communications will describe his ‘AQ rating’ from the NRA,” Walker said in the email.

Asked in a follow-up email how the error was made, Walker said he wasn't part of “that process” and couldn't speak to it.

Kleefisch campaign manager Charles Nichols said Michels was caught lying and “now he's desperately trying to cover his tracks.” Walker didn't immediately respond to another email seeking reaction to Nichols' comment.

A message left with Ramthun’s campaign wasn’t immediately returned.

The Republican primary is Aug. 9. The winner will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 general election.

___

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1

Most Read

THC gummies from CBD Centers
Minnesota cities await guidance for THC sales
Police say 28-year-old Hakeem Waheed Muhammad collided with a car that had five passengers...
Girl, 6, killed when police chase ends in crash
Map of crash.
Plainview woman dead after motorcycle crash
Chicken feed
Eyota Days draws in hundreds of people
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died

Latest News

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Milwaukee alderwoman removed, enters pleas to misconduct
Webb wins 9th, Giants hit 2 HRs, beat slumping Brewers 9-5
Top Democrats running for the chance to take on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin largely kept...
Top Wisconsin Democrats focus on Sen. Johnson in debate
Milwaukee Brewers' Jonathan Davis scores next to San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart on a...
Bases-loaded balk in 8th helps Giants edge Brewers 2-1