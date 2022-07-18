Elgin man shows off his jersey, vinyl collection

ELGIN, Minn. (KTTC) – If you’re looking for your favorite player’s jersey, you’re in luck. Daniel VanEijl was a DJ in Minneapolis for more than 20 years, and he quickly built a name for himself as the “throwback jersey DJ.”

“I started collecting more and more jerseys so I could keep having a fresh jersey every week when I was playing,” VanEijl said.

With the exception of some recent NHL expansion teams, Van Eijl owns a jersey from every professional basketball and hockey franchise.

“Next thing you know, I have about 300 jerseys,” VanEijl said.

VanEijl says what’s even more remarkable than his collection of jerseys is his collection of vinyl records. He owns over 14,000 of them, and they are labeled in chronological order.

“I’ve gone out and collected every title, and they’re organized sequentially by their release numbers,” VanEijl said.

His home will soon be open to the public, as VanEijl is turning the space into a jazz-themed coffee shop.

“I’m the jazz shepherd, and these records are my flock. And I’m here to shepherd these records to make sure they’re safe,” VanEijl said. “What I want to do now is bring to the Rochester area that urban, chic experience of a broad musical palate, a nice place to relax and hang out, and have a slice of the west village here in Elgin Minnesota.”

For more information about the shop’s opening, go to its Facebook and Instagram pages.

