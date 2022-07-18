Advertisement

Dinner on the Farm stops in Rochester

Farm to Dinner event
Farm to Dinner event(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Monica Walch started “Dinner on the Farm” 14 years ago after growing up on a farm herself.

“We always had people stopping by and wanting to see how we were doing things and how my parents were farming,” Walch said. “So, I just thought it would be cool to create an event where we could do all that on one day. The farmers could also enjoy and listen to music and eat their food and meet the community of people that’s supporting their farm.”

The whole purpose of the event is to educate people on how food goes from farm-to-table while also bringing together community.

Dozens of people showed up for a farm tour before indulging in the food and events.

Sunday’s event was held at Four Sisters Farm in Rochester where Walch grew up while teaming up with Humble Forager Brewery.

All the food was made using local farmers’ ingredients while live music was also played with Forager brews served.

Walch said the event happens all over Minnesota, Eastern Wisconsin and the Western Dakotas one to two times per month.

