Crews respond to house fire in Dodge Center

Dodge Center house fire
Dodge Center house fire(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Crews responded to reports of a house fire in Dodge Center Monday afternoon.

According to Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 1:16 p.m. and is located at 609 3rd Street SE in Dodge Center.

Deputies said no one was home at the time of the fire. However, there were two cats and a dog inside that were recovered by responders.

Kasson Fire Department, Dodge Center Fire Department and Dodge Center ambulance also assisted on scene.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

The extent of damages is unknown at this time.

