Temps in the 90s likely early this week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A pleasant evening is in store for the region ahead of a very hot and steamy start to the work week. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s overnight with calm southwest winds at 3-8 mph. Areas of valley fog are possible overnight and early Monday morning.

Heat index values Monday
Heat index values Monday(KTTC)

Temperatures climb into the low 90s for the start of the work week on Monday and Tuesday with abundant sunshine. Try to stay cool and hydrated as heat index values will range from 95 to 100 degrees on both days. Isolated showers and storms are possible Tuesday, but confidence is on the lower side of seeing anything.

A brief break from the heat is expected Wednesday with seasonably warm temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Temperatures quickly rebound to the upper 80s by the late week and weekend with plenty of sunshine.

Our next opportunity for isolated showers and storms looks to arrive Saturday.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

