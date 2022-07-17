Advertisement

Rochester sees newest tattoo parlor open

Will be open 6 days a week
Will be open 6 days a week
By Noah Caplan
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Electric Hive Tattoo and Ink-Porium is now open for business in Rochester.

The newest tattoo parlor held its grand opening Sunday.

Some of the festivities included a barbecue, a silent auction and a raffle when the doors opened. Art from local vendors was also for sale once you reached inside.

“We get a lot of compliments on the inside of the business and how clean we are, and it’s awesome all the support,” said co-owner Christie Lane. “Rochester’s got a wonderful community, and they’ve been here for us so we’re very happy.”

Lane and her husband say they’ve been planning a long time to open this business.

Hours will be from 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday. Their business is located in Northpoint Plaza off 37th St. SW in Rochester.

