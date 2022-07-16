Advertisement

Temps in the 90s Return next week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A quiet evening is in store for the region with temperatures in the low 60s and mostly to partly cloudy skies. Areas of fog are expected overnight, and a few dense pockets of fog are also possible. Winds will be calm overnight.

Temperatures begin to climb as we head into the upcoming week along with limited rain chances. Sunday will see highs in the mid-80s with partly sunny skies and light southeast winds.

Sarah's 7-Day Forecast
Sarah's 7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures will reach the low 90s on Monday and Tuesday with widespread sunshine and high humidity. A few stray showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon.

A brief break from the extreme heat moves in Wednesday with highs in the low 80s but the heat returns Thursday as afternoon temperatures climb into the mid-80s.

Hot conditions are expected to remain in our area through the weekend with daily temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday.

Sarah's 7-Day Forecast
Sarah's 7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

