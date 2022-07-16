Rochester selected for international data program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester is one of 22 international cities selected for the Bloomberg Philanthropies City Data Alliance program.

Mayor Kim Norton and other city leaders from the U.S. and other countries received training at John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

“We saw an opportunity to apply for what’s called the City Data Alliance, and it was going to be a group of selected cities, mayors, and city staff who would be trained on how to use data appropriately. And they allowed us to choose four areas. And we chose the area of evaluation,” she said.

Norton went through a day and a half of training. She said other Rochester city leaders will receive the same training.

“We’ll work for the next year on projects on how to use data to get the technical support that we need from these experts. And hopefully, be able to make far better decisions that are values-based but seeped in data. That’s the goal,” she said.

Norton said one way the city could use the data is by establishing a “311″ system.

“Citizens would be able to contact us with questions with concerns, with things they see in the community. The kinds of calls the Mayors office or other parts of the city field every day, but it would be done through a system so we can make sure they have a place to report and communicate and the system would make sure that they were responded to,” she said.

Norton said there are other areas that the city could improve using data.

“How do we use policing data that we have? We know our officers collect data and yet we don’t necessarily talk publicly about what that data is and what we can do with it to really look upstream, as we look at the data. What can we be doing upstream as policy changes and programs that might say, lower crime rate,” she said.

Rochester is the only city in Minnesota that was selected for the program.

