NAMI Walks fundraiser kicks off

NAMI meeting
NAMI meeting(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday, a regional mental health organization is gearing up to raise funds for its services.

The National Alliance of Mental Health or NAMI of southeast Minnesota kicked off its fundraising season at Flapdoodles South in Rochester.

Saturday, 25 percent of sales at Flapdoodles went to NAMI.

Organizers are raising funds and awareness for their annual NAMI Walks Your Way fundraiser. It’s around a 5K walk from the Rochester NAMI office to Silver Lake Park, but you can walk as much or as little as you’d like. That’s happening on September 24, open to all community members.

“Virtually everyone is impacted by mental health in some way, shape or form whether it’s you directly or your loved ones. In the past, there’s been a lot of stigma about that and folks have been quiet about it, especially since the pandemic folks have really opened up more and have been more willing to share their stories,” NAMI Southeast Minnesota Executive Director Mathew Bjorngaard said.

Several organizations and community members were also at the event including Miss Minnesota International 2022 Kaylee Kalbow. Her pageant platform is on PTSD and mental health awareness.

“I wanted to get out there and be apart of them with this NAMI Walk you way, because you can do it any way you want to which is really fun and just to keep encouraging people to share their stories because it’s important that we end the stigma with mental health,” Kalbow said.

