Minnesota cities await guidance for THC sales

MINN. (KTTC) – Cities across the state are waiting for the League of Minnesota Cities to provide guidance on how local leaders should respond to THC sales.

“We are waiting for the League of Minnesota cities to discuss that. I’ve talked to some mayors from across the state, they put kind of a moratorium in place until the next few weeks so we can get that feedback from the league. To see if they can offer us some legal and technical support as we kind of venture into this new area. To my knowledge, no local decision has been made at all,” said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.

Rich Murray, Albert Lea councilman, said Albert lea is also waiting for guidance from the league before addressing THC sales.

Austin mayor, Steve King said the same thing.

According to the Marshall Independent newspaper, The City of Marshall has placed a moratorium banning THC sales.

