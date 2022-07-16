Eyota Days draws in hundreds of people

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – There is lots of fun going down in Eyota for this year’s Eyota days.

Saturday, community members gathered downtown for the town’s parade.

Local public safety departments, the Dover-Eyota marching band and lots of other local groups walked through the parade.

Local businesses say Eyota Days draws in around a thousand people every year. This especially helps out the Eyota volunteer Ambulance services.

Since 1998, the local EMS crew hosts a chicken feed every year to raise money for it’s 26 member crew.

The Eyota ambulance covers the cities and townships of Eyota, Dover, Viola, Haverhill, Marion and Quincey.

“We really rely on our communities to support us. We try to do everything we can to save every dollar that we can. COVID has made everything more expensive, fuel to run an ambulance service, medical supplies we need, the shortages, so yeah this is a big deal for us,” Eyota volunteer ambulance services director Dr. Christopher Arendt said.

Every year, the EMS crew raises normally raises between $3,000-$5,000. Eyota days continues on Sunday with a car show at 9 in the morning and a bean-bags tournament at 12:30 p.m.

