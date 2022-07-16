12th annual Hero’s Ride to honor fallen service people

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some local motorcyclists are coming together to honor southeast Minnesota service people who sacrificed their lives while serving in the military.

Saturday, around 150 riders met up at the Harley Davidson in Rochester for the twelfth annual Hero’s Ride. Organizers say it’s the largest turnout they’ve had in the event’s history.

The riders traveled more than 150 miles all around Southeast Minnesota making stops at the Legion Posts in Plainview and Kasson. The ride ended at the VFW post in Rochester Saturday evening.

“We ride to honor these fallen heroes. It’s something that the family’s never get passed or get over. A lot of people are just out here to support those families and let people know this is important,” gold star mother & Hero’s Ride committee member Kay Swenson said.

Each rider paid $25 to ride and each passengers paid $10. All funds raised are donated to local Veteran Organizations in Southeast Minnesota.

