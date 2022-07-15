With more live events returning, Rochester businesses and events centers gear up

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Forager Brewery is no stranger to having live events, but for many months, mostly in 2020 and then extending into 2021, there were none.

”To cut that all of a sudden, was just, it took away a little bit of our soul,” said Manager Barb Depman.

Forager was lucky to have an outdoor patio space, where music acts could play in nicer weather. But since the return to business as usual, the restaurant noticed an uptick in people coming in.

“People will call to ask whether we have live music, because that’s a big draw,” Depman said.

Forager is not the only place seeing an influx of business in 2022, as the Mayo Civic Center is also gearing up for a busy season.

“We now have what we call a high volume alert that we create for the hospitality community,” said Bill Von Bank, VP of marketing and communications for Experience Rochester

Von Bank says these high volume alerts are meant to get downtown Rochester ready for a lot of people.

“We’re starting to do it on a more consistent basis, first of all, because we have more big events coming to town,” Von Bank said.

Mayo Civic Center has some more comedic acts coming in the fall, in the form of three of the biggest touring comedy acts nationwide.

“This facility for Kevin James, for Tom Segura, and for Bert Kreischer, is going to fill up. That’s 2,500 people from Rochester, from the greater Rochester area,” said Von Bank.

