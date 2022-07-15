Warming temperatures through next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm and muggy conditions are likely over the next 7-10 days. Highs will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s most of next week. First, let’s recap the stormy weather SE Minnesota and NE Iowa had Friday morning. Rainfall amounts around the area ranged from 0.10″ to over 3″ in some places.

rainfall reports (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts from Friday (KTTC)

Showers and thunderstorms rolled through the area from 1 a.m. until around 9 a.m. Friday morning. Areas through Dodge, Mower, Fillmore, and Winneshiek Counties saw around 2-4″ of rain. The highest report I received was from Cindy Lou in Harmony of over 3″ of rain. Officially at RST, the rain total was an unimpressive 0.11″. Luckily, dry conditions will settle in for the weekend.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures this weekend will be in the middle and lower 80s Saturday and Sunday. Dew points will be in the middle and upper 60s on both days. Some patchy fog will be possible early Saturday morning. Skies will clear through the afternoon with winds out of the east around 5-10 mph Saturday afternoon. High temperatures warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s Monday through Friday next week. Heat index values could reach into the middle 90s most of next week.

Storm chances next week do look limited but we’re keeping an eye on Tuesday for the possibility of some strong storms. Nothing too concrete yet for Tuesday, but keep an eye on the forecast as we move closer to early next week.

Have a great weekend.

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.