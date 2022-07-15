Sct. showers and storms Friday morning; Pleasant weekend ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa before 10 am. Heavy rainfall is expected and could possibly lead to flash flooding in areas prone to flooding. Upwards of 0.55″ to 2″ of rain is possible across our area this morning. Mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the remainder of the day with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Friday outlook (KTTC)

Tonight, mostly to partly cloudy skies are expected with overnight temperatures in the mid-60s. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

More clouds than sun are expected for the first half of the weekend on Saturday with seasonal temperatures in the low 80s. Winds will be calm out of the southeast at 3-8 mph.

Sunshine returns for Sunday as temperatures look to warm into the mid-80s. Conditions will continue to heat up for much of next week with humid dew points in the 70s to kick off the new week.

Hot and muggy conditions will be in full force as we kick off the new work week. Monday and Tuesday will see afternoon highs in the upper 80s, nearing 90 degrees, with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. Abundant sunshine is on tap for our area for the start of the week.

Dry and quiet conditions remain for the mid and late week with above-average temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

