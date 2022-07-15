Protecting seniors online; how to spot and avoid scams

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A local senior woman has been scammed out of $33,000 after falling victim to a pop-up scam on her computer. It’s a nearly untraceable crime that impacts too many.

Rochester Police Department (RPD) says while they aren’t necessarily seeing more online scams, the amount of money scammers are seeking is increasing.

“It’s a really unfortunate situation. $33,000 is a lot of money, especially for the elderly who are maybe on a fixed income and that might be the retirement saving,” RPD Capt. Casey Molianen said.

Many scammers will ask victims to purchase gift cards or bitcoin and send the money that way.

“It’s something that they can use right away, and it’s just very much undetectable,” Capt. Molianen said.

But the money and the scammer are virtually untraceable.

“It’s very difficult and almost impossible in these situations,” Capt. Molianen said.

RPD says a lot of the time, scammers will go after vulnerable people such as seniors who didn’t grow up in the technology age.

“A lot of them really don’t know what’s real and what’s not real, what’s a scam and what’s not a scam. So unfortunately, a lot of elderly are a target in these cases,” Capt. Molianen said.

Thankfully, there are a number of resources to support and educate our seniors like the tech mates at 125 Live in Rochester.

“They take their expertise and time and donate it to helping others learn, so maybe it’s a questions about technology or how to use your smartphone or your laptop, but scams is also another one of those big technology questions,” 125 Live community manager Cheryl Thode said.

Many people feel like they aren’t susceptible to scams, but it could happen to anyone.

“People feeling like it’s not me. It’s not going to happen to me. That’s probably the biggest challenge,” Thode said.

So, to open up the conversation, 125 LIVE hosts a presentation called Share Your Scam Story where folks can talk about a time they had fallen victim to a scam.

“As other people share their story they’re like wow that’s so simple that that’s happening to you. I think that could happen to me as well,” Thode said.

Ultimately, investigating pop ups and emails a bit closer can go a long way when it comes to preventing scams.

“Things aren’t always exactly as they appear and being a little more open to discovering what’s happening,” Thode said.

125 Live hosts technology classes in its tech center on topics like looking out for scams. The classes are open to both 125 Live members and community members.

