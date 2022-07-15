Advertisement

PHOTOS: Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter and its moons

Caption
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New images of Jupiter are now available, thanks to some new technology from NASA.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope team unveiled the mission’s first science-quality images featuring Jupiter’s rings, moons and more Tuesday.

On Thursday, the team released even more photos of the planet, highlighting the $10 billion telescope’s ability to study targets much closer to home.

The photos, captured during Webb’s commissioning period, feature a handful of amazingly detailed shots of the deep and distant universe.

Webb launched on December 25, 2021. It was designed to peer deep into the universe’s past, studying the first stars and galaxies to ever form.

Astronomers now plan to use it to investigate a variety of cosmic objects and phenomena.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Toys "R" Us building
New business to take over old Toys “R” Us building
Taysom Sipple
Fundraiser in memory of Rochester infant happening Saturday
The motorcycle rider was identified as 75-year-old Ronald Karg of Glenco.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Dodge County
FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
Scam alert in Rochester
Rochester resident brings attention to mail scammers

Latest News

President Joe Biden participates a virtual summit with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, not...
In West Bank, Biden embraces ‘two states for two peoples’
Pills are seen in this stock photo. Detectives from the police’s narcotics team responded to a...
Child found dead after ingesting fentanyl-laced pill while alone in hotel room, police say
President Joe Biden landed in Saudi Arabia on Friday after flying from Israel.
Biden, Saudi crown prince begin big meeting with fist bump
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. consumer confidence dipped in June as many...
Retail sales up 1% in June, easing fears of a recession
FILE PHOTO - Brittney Griner is shown in this file photo. Griner’s defense lawyers presented...
Brittney Griner’s lawyer: WNBA star had doctor’s letter for cannabis