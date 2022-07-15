Advertisement

Mayfly update

It’s the time of year when the mayfly population are emerging
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Although the mayfly are annoying once they emerge, they are actually a good indicator of the water quality and they are vital to the ecosystem.

Emergences can be so big that they are visible on radar. The National Weather Service in La Crosse caught an emergence recently on their radar as seen below.

