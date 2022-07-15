Local Storylines Ahead of Spring Creek MX

MILLVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The best motocross racers in the world make their step in our neck of the woods this weekend at the Spring Creek National in Millville.

There is one gigantic story line for local racing fans to look out for: Local racing legend, Alex Martin, has announced he will retire at the end of the season -- meaning this is his last race at his home course.

“It’s pretty special. I’ve done 14 in a row. In this sport, that’s not an easy feat,” said Martin. “I’m stoked to be here. I’m just going to try and be in the moment and soak it all up.”

Martin’s family owns the course, so it’s quite literally where he grew up. He says he’s excited to go out there and let it rip -- one last time as a competitor.

“In the last week, it’s been on my mind pretty heavy with me announcing retirement and what not. I’m just trying to be in the moment and be present,” he said. “If I dwell on it too much, I start to get a little sad, so I’m really trying to just enjoy it.”

One name who won’t be racing alongside Alex this weekend is his brother, Jeremy. Jeremy is a two-time champion of the 250 series, and will join Alex’s team in the 450 class next season. Jeremy is injured this year, but he’s glad he gets to watch his brother race at his home track.

“It’s bittersweet right?” Jeremy Martin said. “He’s had a heck of a lot of good times, and a heck of a lot of bad, but with me not racing, I’d like to be out with him on this last tour, but I’m here now and I get to watch him tomorrow, and that’s pretty dang special.”

Alex is someone Jeremy has looked up to for a long time. The younger Martin says his older brother inspired him to race.

“I’m proud of him,” Jeremy Martin said. “He’s the reason why I kind of got into this, pretty much the main reason. I’m just happy he’s content with his career. Fourteen years is a long time to do it at the professional level. Yeah, pretty cool.”

Another name for area racing fans to look out for this weekend is Henry Miller. Miller is a native of Rochester, and currently ranks 21st in the points. He has a lot of familiarity with the course -- and has had his best races of his career in Millville. In 2019, he finished 9th -- and he’s hoping for another strong running.... after missing the race for the last two years.

“I mean, I could dang near ride [the course] with my eyes closed,” said Miller. “Same with Alex Martin and Jeremy Martin, they’ve done a million laps here. It really helps that I’m familiar with the dirt. That plays a big part in it. Then the crowd. Everybody is cheering me on around the track, so it just give you a little bit more motivation to perform for the hometown crowd. All the friends, family; everybody out there.”

Racing begins at Spring Creek Moto Park on Saturday at 1 p.m.

