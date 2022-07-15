Advertisement

Gov. Walz authorizes emergency relief to combat rising gas prices

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Gov. Tim Walz authorized temporary relief for motor carriers and drivers transporting gasoline, diesel and other fuels in Minnesota Friday.

The emergency relief, Executive Order 22-17, allows for continued movement of fuels more accessible and affordable in the state. It also relieves drivers of certain service regulations that would stop them from efficient transportation of gas and other essential supplies.

“This measure will help ensure our gas is efficiently transported and delivered across the state, so Minnesotans don’t continue to see increased prices at the pump,” said Governor Walz in a statement to KTTC. “The uncertain global market and record high national inflation rates are impacting Minnesotans every day, and we will continue to take action. I am grateful to the carriers who are working tirelessly to transport fuel to the communities that need it most.”

The order starts immediately and will expire Aug. 14.

