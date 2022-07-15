ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some golfers are putting their skills to the test and coming together to raise money for the John Marshall Boys Hockey Team.

Saturday was the annual Gene Sack Memorial Golf Tournament. Nearly 150 golfers participated in the scramble at Northern Hills golf course in Rochester.

The competition is named after former longtime J-M boys hockey Gene Sack. He coached the 1977 team who beat out Edina for the state title. It’s the only time in history a Rochester hockey team has won a state championship.

“He was a legendary coach for a long time. He actually coached my father. His name’s been talked about for years and years about what he brought to the program and how much he contributed. It’s nice to see things keep going in his name with golf outings every year for it,” John Marshall ‘99-’00 alum Bryce Lampman said.

Every year, the tournament raises around $15,000 for the team.That goes toward uniforms, equipment and anything else that isn’t covered by the school.

The team that takes home the gold wins some cash to spend at the pro shop at Northern Hills.

To watch a lookback on the 1977 win, click here.

