What is a heat wave?

Temperatures are forecasted next week to be hot, hot, hot, but will this constitute a heat wave?
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures next week are forecasted to be in the upper-80s and low-90s which is above normal, and although it may feel like a heat wave, we probably won’t be experiencing an actual defined heat wave.

Temperatures Next Week
Temperatures Next Week(KTTC)

Not only will temperatures be high next week, but so will dew points. Dew point temperatures next week will be in the 60s and possibly reach into the 70s. The humidity will definitely be noticeable next week in conjunction with the high air temperatures.

Dew Point Forecast
Dew Point Forecast(KTTC)

