Warm and pleasant today; more humid with a few thunderstorm chances over the next few days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The bright and pleasant weather we’ve enjoyed for the past day or two will stick around today as high pressure glides through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout our Thursday with high temperatures in the low 80s and a southeast breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour.

Warm, humid air will continue to build into the region tonight, ahead of a storm system approaching from the west, priming the atmosphere for some rain chances in the area. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible late in the evening with more widespread storms late in the night. The remnants of some intense thunderstorm activity in the Plains to our west may hold together as it rolls into southeast Minnesota and North Iowa, bringing the threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts for the wee hours of Friday morning. Right now, much of the area is at the level one out of five risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 60s with a southeast breeze.

After a few early morning thunderstorms, we’ll have bright sunshine and drier weather for the remainder of the day on Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a slight southeast breeze.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday, especially in the afternoon, but the bulk of the day actually looks bright and tranquil. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s with light east winds.

A few sparse, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Our Sunday looks fairly quiet with abundant sunshine and warm, humid conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s.

Heat and humidity will dominate the local weather picture next week. Aside from a couple of isolated thunderstorms early Tuesday and a handful next Friday, we’ll have plenty of hot sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees all week.

