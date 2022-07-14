Advertisement

Wanamingo facility to receive infant formula from Singapore

Formula being loaded in Singapore
Formula being loaded in Singapore(Brunswick)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WANAMINGO, Minn. (KTTC) – President Biden announced that his Administration is sourcing flights to transport infant formula powder from Singapore to then be transported to a facility in Wanamingo for final conversion before sales.

According to the announcement, the flights are being facilitated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for Operation Fly Formula to transport Reckitt Mead Johnson infant formula base powder from Singapore to Chicago, Illinois.

The flights will be on July 12, 14, and 19.

This delivery will include over 418,000 pounds of Reckitt Mead Johnson Efaminl Stage 1 infant formula base, the equivalent of approximately 6.2 million 8-ounce bottles.

Formula being loaded in Singapore
Formula being loaded in Singapore(Brunswick)

Upon its arrival in Chicago, the powder will be transferred to a Wanamingo facility for conversion to final product that will be made available in the coming weeks.

The product will be available at national and regional retailers.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam alert in Rochester
Rochester resident brings attention to mail scammers
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
The Rolette County Sheriff's Office reports hundreds of animals have been removed from an owner...
Anonymous tip leads to 700 animals seized in cattle neglect investigation, authorities say
Farming
Eyota farmer out nearly $5K after fuel theft; How to make sure you’re covered
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway.
Freeborn County crash sends three children to hospitals

Latest News

Police lights
SWAT officers respond to armed man in Faribault
The motorcycle rider was identified as 75-year-old Ronald Karg of Glenco.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Dodge County
Discovery Walk Construction
2nd Ave construction project in SW Rochester is on track
Amid potentially more peak alerts, Austin worries about future energy resources